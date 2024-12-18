Path To Democratic Policing: Aligning Police Act With Regulations

Share

It took the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) exactly 16 years to achieve the gazetting of the Police Act 2020, with Nigerians now awaiting the manifestation of those reforms in police and citizens’ behaviours.

However, the CSOs are asking for more; as they are calling for the reviewed Police Regulations to be gazetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice, thus putting an end to the foot dragging in its implementation. What are the bottlenecks causing this delay? JULIANA FRANCIS monitors the ongoing conversations

Miss. Olajide Omolola enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 2019 as a constable and passed out of the Police Training School in 2020.

She would later become pregnant and consequently dismissed based on regulation 127 of the Police Act, which forbids an unmarried woman police officer, from getting pregnant. Counsel to Omolola, Mrs Funmi Falana, however, argued that Regulation 127 of the Police Act is unconstitutional and grossly discriminatory.

Similarly, the counsel argued that Nigeria has domesticated the International Convention which frowns at discrimination on grounds of sex.

The counsel submitted that Regulation 127 of the Police Act is inconsistent with the Right to Private Family Life by Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The lawyer was able to prove this in a landmark judgement of the Akure Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court which ruled that her dismissal was illegal.

It was because of situations like that of Omolola’s that many members of Civil Society Organisations in the country are pushing for a review of the Police Regulations. Although the review has been done, it will remain a toothless bulldog if it is not gazetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Push by CSOs

Difference conferences on the importance of the reviewed regulations being in sync with the Police Act and the unfathomable reasons for the continual delay by the Federal Ministry of Justice to gazette it is ongoing.

The CSO groups topping the discussion include: Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN Foundation).

The Programmes’ Officer of NOPRIN Foundation, Precious Osinaku, recalling the dramatic case of Omolola, recalled that the policewoman was later reinstated through a landmark court ruling that found the police regulation permitting the dismissal of unmarried pregnant policewomen to be discriminatory. Osinaku said: “The National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal ruled in Olajide’s favour, citing gender discrimination.

Justice D. K. Damulak delivered the landmark judgment on January 11, 2023, declaring that the Police Regulation violates Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

“Under Section 128, female officers are not to adorn themselves with ornaments and pieces of jewellery. This, in a way, erodes the fundamental human rights of female personnel.

It raises privacy concerns. The provision, for instance, contradicts the Police Order on Dress Code (2022). “Under Section 271, the instrument empowers the Inspector General of Police to issue Force Orders.

Such orders may contradict existing superior regulatory frameworks. A case in point is the Dress Code Order of 2022, which permits the use of a Hijab by female cops.

“The foregoing are just a few of the provisions illustrating the anachronism of the subsisting Police Regulations and the imperative of the Federal Ministry of Justice to ensure that the revised and updated Regulations are gazetted and become operational and in accord with the Police Act 2020.”

Osinaku said it is tacky for the Police Act and Police Regulations to be speaking different languages, arguing that both should be in sync.

She noted that just as the Police Act has been reviewed and signed to foster accountability, therefore, the police regulation should speak to progress. She added that the police regulation is very restrictive.

Therefore, the Federal Ministry of Justice is being urged by CSOs to as a matter of urgency gazette the reviewed Police Regulations so that it will be in sync with the Police Act of 2020. The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said:

“We have a Police Regulation that contradicts the Police Act. The Federal Ministry of Justice is yet to gazette the reviewed Police Regulations. The ministry needs to contribute to the ongoing reforms. Personally, the police regulations are more important than the police act.

“The Nigeria Police Act 2020 aims to modernise policing in Nigeria, shifting from colonial practices to a framework centred on accountability, human rights, and community trust. “While the Act outlines these progressive principles, the existing Police Regulations, a subsidiary legislation, remains out dated and contradictory to the new Act.

This inconsistency hampers effective implementation. The reviewed Police Regulations, which involve collaboration between various stakeholders such as civil society organisations, the police, and governmental ministries, must be expedited for gazetting.”

Multi-prong approach

He said that over the years, it has become apparent that a presidential committee or similar ad-hoc initiatives cannot solely accomplish the task of reforming the Police Force.

According to him, reforming the police needs a multi-prong approach, with all stakeholders working collaboratively, with each agency implementing its mandate and contributing to the overall task of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

He further said: “Previously, one of the impediments to seeing tangible changes in the Nigeria Police Force was hinged on its legal framework.

In September 2020, after 16 years of advocacy led by Nigerian civil society organisations, the Police Act 2020 was signed into law. Shortly after the law was accented to the #EndSARS protest erupted, spreading across the country.

“During the 16-year journey of advocating for the review of the Police Act, there was a decision to separate the Regulations from the Police Act because it is a subsidiary legislation and the legal framework that sets out the day-to-day running of the Police as an organisation.

“The leadership of several CSOs working on this legislation in collaboration with the leadership of the National Assembly made this decision based on some of the following observations:

There are oversight bodies whose mandate based on their establishment statutes gives them the responsibility to make policy decisions that impact on the day-to-day working of the Nigeria Police Force. “Some of these organisations are the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs, and National Human Rights Commission, among others.”

He disclosed further that since 2021, concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police Force, Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission, National Human Rights Commission, CSOs, legal practitioners, and other policymakers have sought to modernise these regulations to align with constitutional principles, international human rights standards, evolving needs of Nigerian society and the Police Act 2020.

The activist mentioned that advocacy efforts have been pivotal in highlighting the need for reform, stressing that various stakeholders have collaborated to push for amendments that reflect democratic values, accountability, and inclusivity. Barrister Nathaniel Ngwu of the Criminal Justice Network of Nigeria said that reforming should embrace all uniform agencies and not just the police.

According to him, other sister agencies aside from the Police are also committing shocking atrocities and human rights violations. Mr Emmanuel Ikule of Elixir Foundation said: “When we talk about human rights we talk about leadership. Many of our Nigerian leaders look at protecting themselves rather than the citizens.

It has been the CSOs that have been pushing for reform of the police act and regulation, to ensure both were signed.” Osinaku also said that Section 124 requires female personnel to apply for marriage; the suitor too is to be screened for criminal record.

This provision, she contended, is at best, discriminatory and patriarchal. The CSOs explained that following the enactment of the Police Act 2020, there was a mandate to overhaul the Police Regulations to reflect the new law’s provisions.

The CSOs further said that to ensure inclusivity, consultations were held with key stakeholders, including the police hierarchy, non-governmental organisations, and the public.

Challenges

According to the CSOs, despite significant progress, the gazetting process has faced delays, primarily due to challenges associated with the Federal Ministry of Justice.

One of the challenges is the ministry’s procedural bottlenecks, which have slowed the review and approval processes. These delays, often rooted in administrative inefficiencies, hinder timely action on critical policy reforms.

Also, the Ministry of Justice manages multiple legal and regulatory responsibilities, as a result, the Police Regulation may not receive the priority it requires, leading to protracted delays in gazetting.

The CSO members also agreed that independent monitoring mechanisms should be established to track the progress of the gazetting process and hold relevant actors accountable for delays.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"