Paternity Test: Onco-Genomics Operates First NGS Technology For Precision, Reliability

Share

Onco-Genomics has brought in the first Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) technology into Nigeria which will revolutionise paternity testing.

The technology, which is the first of its kind not only in Nigeria but in west Africa, was brought into Nigeria with the aid of ISN Medical. The NSG technology will provide 99.9 per cent accurate results here in Nigeria without samples having to be flown out for testing.

At a press briefing in Lagos last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Onco-Genomics, Dr. Paul Faduola said this was a step in the right direction as the technology will bring numerous advantages and help Nigeria to start gathering and collating forensic data that would put Nigeria on the same level with western countries.

“Traditionally, paternity testing has relied on Conventional Electrophoresis (CE), which, while effective, has limitations in terms of resolution and accuracy. At OncoGenomics, we have chosen to embrace NextGeneration Sequencing technology because it represents the pinnacle of precision, reliability, and innovation.

“By analysing thousands of genetic markers rather than just a limited number of loci, NGS provides a resolution that leaves no room for ambiguity. This ensures results with a probability of paternity exceeding 99.999 per cent, the gold standard worldwide.

“Whether it is handling degraded DNA, low-quality samples, or resolving cases involving close relatives, NGS out-performs all previous technologies. This makes it ideal for Nigeria’s diverse needs, from family reconciliation to legal disputes.

“With in-country testing using NGS, we eliminate the delays and costs associated with sending samples abroad. Nigerians can now access faster, more reliable results without compromising quality. By keeping samples and testing processes local, we ensure the highest levels of confidentiality and data security.

Families and individuals can trust that their information is handled with utmost care and professionalism,” Faduola said. He says that aside from reducing the financial burden and forex stress, Onco-Genomics was committed to strengthening legal and social systems whilst demystifying paternity testing in Nigeria.

“We were motivated by the gap observed in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape, where paternity testing relied heavily on sending samples abroad, leading to delays, increased costs, and privacy concerns. Families and individuals deserve accurate and reliable answers without the additional burden of time and expense.

“Paternity testing is not just about science, it’s about providing clarity, peace of mind, and solutions to issues that deeply affect families. We wanted to be a part of the journey that helps individuals find answers and build stronger familial bonds.

“Nigeria has immense potential to adopt and lead in cutting-edge techPaternity Test: Onco-Genomics operates first NGS technology for precision, reliability nologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). Our vision was to bring this advanced technology home to provide faster, more accurate, and affordable solutions, ensuring that we no longer rely on external systems for answers to personal and legal questions.

“Paternity testing carries profound ethical implications. My goal was to establish a service that prioritises the confidentiality, dignity, and respect of every client, ensuring they feel secure and supported through every step of the process.”

The Medical Sales Specialist at ISN Medical, Olakunle Awojobi, said the partnership to bring the technology was very important because it was a bad sight for Nigeria to keep sending samples abroad for the test.

He said that ISN Medical was partnering with Onco-Genomics to ensure that health facilities all over the country would send samples for testing and thereby reap immense benefits from using the advanced technology.

“We are the supplier of the solution for this particular forensic solution. Nigeria is number two in the world in terms of paternity fraud. Some facilities claim that they run the test but the solution they use, most times we don’t ask questions, they are supposed to tell people the solution they are using.”

Share

Please follow and like us: