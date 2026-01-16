The ongoing paternity controversy involving Afrobeats star Davido and a 12-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, has intensified, with the minor and her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, publicly accusing the singer of harassment, threats, and misinformation.

In a series of posts shared online, Anuoluwapo and her mother rejected Davido’s claim that multiple DNA tests had been conducted to determine the girl’s paternity.

They insisted that only one test was ever carried out and alleged that the process was compromised.

They further claimed that the dispute and Davido’s public comments have taken a serious toll on the child’s mental and emotional well-being.

In an emotional message addressed to Nigerians, Anuoluwapo described her reaction to Davido’s response to her request to establish her identity.

She wrote: “Dear Nigerians: My dad, Mr David Adeleke, replied to me earlier this evening. I was devastated by the way he cursed me out, bullied me and threatened to lock my mother up simply because I wanted to establish my identity.

“He also tweeted to the WORLD, calling my mom a ‘bitch’ he never met, yet claiming he now had 5 (FIVE) DNA tests with me. First it was two, now it’s 5. He even said the last one was on my 10th birthday.

“According to my mom, we only went for one test, which Chief Dr Deji Adeleke took us to, which was FAKE as posted on her statement pinned on top of this page.

Please read that statement above. I thank everyone who supported me emotionally this morning, including the media.”

Her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, also issued a lengthy response, strongly denying Davido’s characterisation of her and insisting that her actions are solely to protect her daughter. She stated:

“First things first, my name is Ayo Labinjoh. I’m NOT Davido’s baby mama or a bitch. I am very protective of my daughter’s mental health after the level of bullying she went through for years. My daughter cried for days, fainted in school and went through psychotherapy.”

Labinjoh challenged the singer’s account of the DNA tests, alleging irregularities and disputing claims that multiple tests were conducted. She said she was shocked to see the matter resurface publicly and trend online, adding that the attention had reopened emotional wounds for her daughter.

In another statement, she said: “I realise this story has now gone global again and we have largely moved on… To my shock, she was trending on X because her dad needed to call me a bitch that he’s never met, yet he subjected himself to a DNA test 5X?

Last time it was his lawyer Bobo Ajudua who brainwashed Nigerians that there were 2 tests done, and I chose the hospital. Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a LAB not a hospital, where Anu’s blood was drawn in 2014, then discarded behind our backs,s and a fake result was printed.”

Labinjoh further alleged that the situation has been repeatedly mishandled and that conflicting narratives about the number of tests conducted have only worsened her daughter’s distress. She stressed that the fight is not about money or attention but about identity.

“I’m not fighting for my daughter. My daughter is fighting for her identity,” she said. Concluding her statement, Labinjoh accused Davido of directly contacting and threatening her daughter and revealed plans to seek international oversight for a fresh DNA test.

She added: “David chatted with my daughter tonight, threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu, and repeatedly bullying her… I will request the US State Department to contact the Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clear, independent DNA test… Bullying my daughter is WRONG.”

The dispute continues to generate widespread public debate, with growing calls for a transparent and independently supervised resolution to protect the welfare of the child at the centre of the controversy.