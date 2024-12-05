Pate Urges Northern Traditional Leaders To Support Tinubu

Share

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development, Prof. Ali Pate, has called on northern traditional leaders to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging them to pray for the president’s success in addressing the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the third quarterly review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery in Bauchi, Prof. Pate acknowledged the numerous challenges facing Nigerians but expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s administration is committed to resolving them.

The minister emphasized the importance of traditional leaders’ support, stating that their prayers and backing are crucial in helping the president overcome the present challenges. He also commended the traditional leaders for their efforts in improving the health and well-being of their people.

Pate disclosed that the federal government has revitalized 4,000 primary healthcare centres across the country, with some located in Bauchi State. He added that the government plans to revitalize more healthcare centres nationwide.

Share

Please follow and like us: