Pate Slams Political Decamping In Nigeria, Says Its Shameful

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, Professor Umaru Alhaji Pate, has described the recent decamping of Nigerian politicians to join the ruling party as a shameful act capable of undermining Nigerian democracy.

Additionally, he accused the present administration of failing to provide Nigerians’ basic needs, noting that many cannot afford three square meals a day.

He expressed concern that Nigeria’s future is bleak and that the country is sinking. Pate made these remarks while presenting a paper titled “Good Governance in the Country” at the 1st Media Summit organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council.

Ably represented by the Head of the Mass Communication Department at the University of Jos, Professor Godfrey Danno, Prof. Pate condemned the recent decamping of two state governors to the ruling party, describing it as shameful.

Instead of uniting, opposition parties should strengthen to give Nigerians a voice. He said: “There is no strong opposition party to give Nigerians hope and challenge the government.

The opposition should question what’s not working.” Pate questioned whether Nigeria is truly practicing democracy or if politicians lack character, noting that many public officers aren’t discharging their duties responsibly.

