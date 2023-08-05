Pat Attah Reveals Dating Genevieve For 2 Years

Nollywood actor and photographer, Patrick Uchenna Attah, popularly known as Pat Attah has revealed that he once dated Genevieve Nnaji for two years.

Pat Attah who spoke during a recent interview with media personality, MecksoncrownBTV further revealed that he was in a serious relationship with the actress as of then.

He insisted that the decision to part ways was due to some reasons and it occurred at the right time.

He said, “We had something going. We were both serious, but we had to break up for some reasons.

“That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for two years thereabout,”

When asked if the relationship was secret.

Attah replied, “No, it was not. We were serious with each other and went to places together.”