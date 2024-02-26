Pasuma Speaks On Marriage

Popular Nigerian fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma has revealed when he will finally get married.

According to him, he will settle down after his late mother’s one-year remembrance.

New Telegraph recalls that Pasuma’s mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, passed away in April last year.

The fuji star made this known in an exclusive interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo on Sunday, February 25.

Ojo asked, “When are you finally getting married?”

Pasuma replied, “This is the question people have been asking for 20, 30 years ago and you’re still here asking me at this age. Don’t worry, I will soon get married after my mum’s one-year remembrance.”

Speaking further Iyabo Ojo asked how he feels about losing his mum.

The fuji star said, “It has happened. There is nothing I can do about it. I love my mum. If I was asked to give anything in exchange for her life, I would have gladly done that.

“But that’s what God wanted so I have to let her go. She had suffered a lot. I did my best to take care of her. It’s not easy losing mum or someone close to your heart.”