Pasuma Returns to Litre 17 Years After

…Set to Open D Crave Club

It will be frand return for Popular Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma to Itire seventeen years after he last performed on a stage at he ancient city of Itire, Lagos State. The Orobokibo exponents is set to perform a ground-thumping performance at the Fitt hotels, Itire area in Lagos state on Friday January 25. 2024

The organizers according to what our correspondent learnt have a great feeling that the pasuma platform is enough to unveil their new club ‘D Crave’ to the world. Speaking on the upcoming event, the big boss of the hotel, Feyisayo Adeniyi in his word ‘I know Pasuma is an entertainer, his music is love by all so I want people to look forward to a platform with lot of fun and I also have a strong feeling that D Crave club will pass the test of time as a wall of noise from pasuma’s fans will go a long way.

Adeniyi also explains the need to have a decent club in the Itire environment, the management of fit hotels is on a mission to keep Itire alive with a good relaxation center on his part Pasumaa said it will be with nostalgia as he returned to the city that the last time he played there was almost 2 decades ago “ I am feeling the nostalgia already, and I have to say this I am going to give one of my best performance so far, not when it a new year show,”.