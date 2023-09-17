Pasuma Gifts Mohbad’s Wife, Son ₦1m

Ace fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma on Sunday reportedly donated the sum of one million naira to the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad and his son, Liam.

His act of kindness was made public via his Instagram account days after the death of the 27-year-old Afrobeats singer.

Following Mohbad‘s passing on September 12, generous members of the public have made donations to support his father, wife, and only son.

Fans of the singer have flooded the comment section of the post to appreciate his kind gesture as they express their opinions and gratitude.

See some reactions below:

josh7_t: “Girl wey uses juju on Mohbad wey una still dey give money where she and her mother put Mohbad 2 arcas and 1 plot of land. This life if you don marry Ijebu girl nah big mistake you make because you don marry their mother with it they will always be after your life and your properties nah people wey dey send her money I blame sha.”

aremu_stoner: “Make them try Dey send to his dad too … maybe he go stop the nonsense he Dey talk.”

kingkhalifaireoluwa: “I just hope they don’t kill this small baby because of money.”

josh7_t: “Una no suppose dey send the girl money jare, Baba wey una suppose help self una no help am.”

damilolaolamide15: “Make them no give the girl any money jare investigation is still going on!!”

ife_larry: “Make the girl just use all this money make she japa commot for this country with her pikin.”

em_qwinteeyphar: “Yes. bless him!! Keep directing the funds to his wife and son! No pity for any wicked father!!”

ibezinto: “As them, they give the wife money make them they give the papa oo. The papa fit they fuck up but nobody prays to make their children die oo.”

