Pasuma Fed My Family For 3 Years – Daddy Showkey

Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has revealed how Fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma fed his family for three years.

Daddy Showkey made this public when Pasuma joined him on stage during his recent live performance at a celebrity event.

With video making its rounds on the internet, the singer explained that Pasuma was the only friend that came through for him when he had an accident in 2007.

Narrating the incident, Daddy Showkey he disclosed that the fatal accident left him in the hospital for 3 years, and Pasuma was the one who took over his family responsibility.

While describing Pasuma as his only friend in the industry, he stated that many of his friends and colleagues refused to help him even when he visited their house after the incident.

Daddy Showkey said: “You see, this man, he stood by me during bad times and good times. Many people didn’t see me in public or sing for years because I had an accident in 2007. I was in the hospital for three years. Pasuma was the one taking care of my family. I can never forget him in my life.

“After I recovered, I visited others but they didn’t give me the opportunity to see them not to talk of helping. When I got to their houses they would tell me that they were not around even when they were inside the house,”

