Pasuma Escapes As Thugs Attack Convoy In Osun

Popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma escapes thug attack on Sunday, May 19th, in a town in Irewole local government area of Osun State

New Telegraph gathered that the attack, which occurred in the afternoon, involved suspected hoodlums who reportedly stoned and shot at the vehicles in the convoy, including a black Hummer Jeep and a white Hilux truck.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the vehicles sustained visible damage.

However, it remains unclear whether any member of Pasuma’s team was injured during the incident.

In a viral video which shows the chaotic scene, with people screaming in the background and one voice lamenting in Pidgin English, “Kasala don burst for Ikire. They don attack us. They carry gun shoot us but God dey.”

Eye witness expressed shock over the incident, which disrupted activities in the area and caused temporary panic among passers-by and business owners.

Pasuma was reportedly in the state for a performance, though the exact details of his visit have not been confirmed.

As at the time of this report, the Osun State Police Command has not released an official statement regarding the attack or whether arrests have been made.

