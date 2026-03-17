Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti , has called on the Nigerian Government to enact laws to regulate pastors who claim to perform miracles.

According to the singer, organisations like the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) should be included in the process of verifying such claims by medical professionals.

He cited instances like giving sight to people without eyeballs, adding that such purported miracles must be continuously demonstrated under medical supervision.

Kuti also suggested harsh punishments, such as up to 50 years in prison, for those who are unable to provide evidence to support their accusations.

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He said, “A law should be made to ensure that no one is allowed to perform miracles, and anyone caught claiming to perform a miracle should be sent to jail. The only exception would be if the miracle can be proven at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“They should perform the miracle for ten people at LUTH. I do not want to hear about fake miracles, because your God can do all things. I am not talking about miracles that claim to heal someone who has been blind their entire life.

In this case, I’m talking about someone with no eyeballs at all, and if the miracle is real, the person should gain full vision. If you cannot perform the miracle, you should be held accountable.”

“If a person is unable to perform the miracle, they should be sentenced to fifty years in prison.”