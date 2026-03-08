Pastors Should Do Periodic Self- Examination, Says Emmanuel

On social media nowadays, you’ll find out that people are actually talking down on religion. Some even call Christianity a scam and a tool to trap the mind. What are your thoughts on this?

Well, of course, that’s not what Christianity is about. Certainly, it is defined by Christ, you know the fundamentals. Yes, some people have been trying to separate Christianity from Christ in the sense that, by asking is this what Jesus preached?

Is Christianity today what Christ preached? That means it’s an imposter, you know, and then you really want to follow Christ and not what the religion is about?

But if what Christianity today is not what Christ preached, then the religion is not Christianity and that’s fundamental. People still go as far as trying to discredit Christ. They will question a lot of things they want to check if the gospel is true.

I heard somebody saying that they were questioning the authenticity of the Gospel of Matthew. I mean, all this common social media and all that, claiming that he has studied everything and then felt that the book of Matthew is the book of John.

So, a lot of people try to do that, and this way they will sway the minds of people who should really have a personal encounter with Christ.

This is because Christ is not just letters that you read and you can disprove but he is a reality in the lives of those who have him in their lives. It’s only on social media that someone who had just passed Physics in secondary school will be trying to fault a professor who has had several researches in Physics.

On social media everybody is hiding behind their phones and their computers and say whatever negative things they feel like saying.

Taking a cue from what you said, what happens when someone who has already experienced Christ begins to backslide?

If you have people who truly have experienced Christ and for one reason or the other, they are able to be swayed back and begin to speak against Christ and to begin to say otherwise, then that will be very disturbing.

You know, Apostle Paul said that in the latter times people are going to turn away from the faith to follow unhealthy teaching and it is happening.

Jesus Christ had already said that many and many people are going to turn their back on Christ because of the influence of false prophets which we have all around now. In Matthew 24, the Bible says that the love of many will go cold; iniquity shall abound and the spirit of the Antichrist is already here.

Isn’t it worrisome that the faith of our fathers, that is supposed to be passed down, is being seriously questioned, especially the young people?

Let me put it this way, it is the scorecard of the past generation. What are we doing? What have we done? That should be the question we are asking ourselves? I met a young man on Facebook a couple of years back who made a contribution to a discussion on tithe and offering, New Testament and all that.

Then I engaged him and began to show him the Scriptures about full-time ministry in the days of Jesus, examples of the Apostle Paul and so many other people. As I was showing him that, he began to reason along with me and I began to query him. How did you arrive at this, even when you knew this?

Apparently, he attended a Christian university and the truth is that people are being discipled wrongly, you know. People are not being discipled after Christ and but wrongly.

If people are discipled after a denomination, after a particular man of God, after their pastor and not after Christ, eventually they’re going to discover that there’s something missing and it is not right.

You know, when those things are missing, just like one man of God said, it seems as if you are washing your feet with your socks on. They begin to consult unbelievers who have ideas about the Scriptures, you know, and those things begin to make sense to them.

If discipling is an issue, could it be as a result of the fact that there isn’t a unified voice in Christendom and furthermore, proliferation of churches, because if you’re talking about traditional worship, there’s one area, there’s just one way of doing it…

I don’t think so, because now we are meant to be followers of Jesus. Jesus said, ‘if you continue in my word, then you are my disciples indeed, and you will know the truth and the truth shall make you free.’ That means the teachings of Jesus in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and then as explained by his apostles in the epistles.

So fundamentally, everyone should be discipled according to the teachings of Jesus. He said, the mandate says, ‘go ye into all the world and make disciples of all nations, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.’

If we take time to study what Jesus said in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John and we take time to study his life, and then see how he interpreted every other part of Scriptures and we follow that, there won’t be divisions.

We have pastors today who have turned their pulpit to circus performing miracles and the likes and yet command great following. What do you say about that and regulating issues within the Christian faith?

What we don’t want to accept is what we eventually have to accept in the long run. Jesus Christ said, ‘there will be deceivers’ and that ‘I send you as sheep among wolves.

Be wise as serpent and be gentle as a dove’. And for false prophets, by their fruits, you shall know them but, these are things we don’t want to talk about. These are things we don’t want to use to judge ourselves and because I want to ask myself, are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?

When we say false prophets, what do you mean?

I’m I bearing the fruit that Jesus said I should bear or I’m bearing some other kind of fruit? I don’t know if having a string of girlfriends, living in adultery and all those things, does it sound like bearing the fruit Jesus Christ wants us to bear?

That looking pious with great following, is it enough to qualify me as a true servant of God, a true Christian? So, these are issues that we need to confront.

So, what should be done?

The important thing, like I said, is each one of us going back to Christ and checking ourselves. If someone said, Christianity is not a scam.

I’m I a scam? Why am I doing this? Is it because of monetary gains? Is my goal to build a big organisation that people can say see what this man has built or to show people that I can teach the word of God?