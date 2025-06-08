Pastor Wisdom Launches ‘From Rejection To Revival: Betrayed, Broken, But Chosen’

Share

The Presiding Pastor of Majestic Grace Embassy International, Iloye, Sango- Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Grace Wisdom, has made the public presentation of his book, ‘ From Rejection To Revival: Betrayed, Broken, but Chosen’

The book, a powerful and deeply moving account of Dr. Grace Wisdom’s extraordinary journey and the rise of Majestic Grace Embassy International, is a story of faith, endurance, and the unwavering hand of God in the face of unimaginable trials.

The author noted in the book that despite his being born into humble beginnings, his path in life was marked by hardship, hunger, relentless opposition, loss of everything his family owned, public humiliation, betrayal, and intense spiritual battles.

He stated that even when doors were slammed in his face, when those he trusted turned against him, and when rejection seemed to follow him at every turn, though a picture of pain and uncertainty, he never let go of his faith, but kept moving forward.

Dr. Wisdom described the book as not just a story, but a story of supernatural encounters, divine breakthroughs, the unstoppable power of God’s calling, and how a young man with nothing but faith and a vision rose to lead a global prophetic movement bringing healing, deliverance, and revival to thousands of people.

The Cleric further explained that the book not only unveiled the making of a true servant of God, but also recounted the miracles, the impossible victories, and the undeniable proof that when God calls a man, no rejection can stop his destiny.

“This is not just a biography, it is a testimony of God’s faithfulness, one that will ignite one’s faith, strengthen one’s spirit, and remind one that God never abandons his own. It is a story of a man and a movement. But more than that, it is the story of God who never fails”, said Dr. Wisdom

The author, Dr. Grace Wisdom, a prophet, preacher, philanthropist and visionary leader whose life depicts a testament to the power of faith, perseverance and divine calling, is the Founder and Senior Prophet at Majestic Grace Embassy International, a dynamic and fast – growing ministry known for supernatural encounters, prophetic accuracy, healing miracles and the unadulterated preaching of the Word of God.

Beyond the pulpit, Dr. Wisdom, a man refined by fire, anointed for impact and chosen by God, is a philanthropist and an entrepreneur with a passionate heart for the less privileged, widows, orphans and those in need as the Lord has used him to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and provide scholarships to countless children, all while trusting on God for his provision.

His passion for kingdom expansion and community impact has made him a respected voice in both ministry and humanitarian work, while his unwavering commitment to prayer, integrity, and the pursuit of God’s presence continues to transform lives, break strongholds, and expand the reach of the Gospel.

