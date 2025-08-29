Pastor, Wife, Stage Self Kidnap, Demand Ransom, As Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Kill Suspect

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued kidnap victims, neutralised suspected kidnappers and arrested some, they also recovered firearms from the suspects.

This development came as 62-year-old Pastor Sanmori Olubumi Joshua and his wife, Taiwo were arrested by the command for staging the kidnap of the wife and demanded N10 million ransom from their families.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade said operatives of the Command attached to Ikare Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in collaboration with local forest hunters, embarked on a discreet operation following the abduction of one Tijani Aremu, aged 60 years He said the investigation revealed that the kidnappers had demanded ransom in millions of naira from the victim’s family, with an agreed location fixed for the exchange.

Acting in cooperation with Police operatives and forest hunters, Ayanlade said the family paved the way for an ambush strategically laid at the designated point of exchange.