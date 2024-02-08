Pastor, Wife Docked For N33.8m Fraud In Lagos

The pastor of Kingdom Power International Christian Praying Centre Azuka Ohez, alongside his wife, Mary Ohez, has been remanded in Lagos’ Sabo-Yaba by a Chief Magistrates Court.

The pastor was remanded in custody for allegedly assisting in the defrauding of a lubricant firm of N33.8 million.

The defendants, who have no established residential address, are charged with two counts of conspiracy and fraud.

Adeola Olatubosun, the Chief Magistrate, ordered that the duo be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until their bail applications are processed.

READ ALSO:

Olatubosun granted them bail in the amount of N10 million apiece, with two responsible sureties in the same sum.

She did, however, defer the matter until May 13 for substantive trial.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the two and others who remain at large committed the crimes on July 13, 2023, at Oba Ayoka Street in Lagos.

Momah said that the couple and Chijioke Ezekirian planned to steal and profit from Climax Lubricants Industries in Lagos.

She claimed that the pair intentionally got N33.8 million from Chijioke Ezekirian using Fidelity Bank KPICPC account numbers 2033723459 and 5600923549.

Momah stated that the offenses violated Sections 328 (1) and 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.