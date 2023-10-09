Pastor, Wife, Children Kidnapped In Delta

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a pastor, Rev. Agbadamashi Emmanuel from the Anglican Church, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State along with his family.

The Anglican priest, his wife, and their children were kidnapped on Friday, October 6 while traveling from Ughelli to the Uwheru community in Ughelli

New Telegraph gathered that the abduction occurred along the East-West road near the Evwreni junction.

The Public Relations Officer of the Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Hon. Justice Iyasere, confirmed the incident on Monday morning. He stated that the attackers ambushed the priest and forcibly took him and his family into the nearby bush, but their exact whereabouts remain unknown.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, was unable to provide confirmation of the incident to journalists when contacted, but he assured that he would gather more information about the event.

It was also revealed that the kidnappers have not made any ransom demand as of the time of filling this report.