Pastor, Wife Arrested In Ondo For Staging Self-Kidnap

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 62-year-old pastor, Sanmori Olubumi Joshua, and his wife, Taiwo, for allegedly staging her abduction and demanding a ransom of ₦10 million from their relatives.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, in a statement on Tuesday, said Taiwo deliberately isolated herself in a separate room in their home on August 23 and conspired with her husband to fake her kidnap.

Ayanlade explained that the pastor used his wife’s phone to contact relatives, claiming she had been abducted by unknown gunmen who demanded ₦10 million for her release.

“Suspicious of the claims, one of the relatives, Mr. Fasegha O. Joseph, petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who directed the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS) to investigate,” the statement read.

The police team, supported by the Enu-Owa Division, traced the woman to their residence in Ondo town, where she initially claimed she had just been released after a ₦5 million ransom was allegedly paid.

However, upon interrogation, Taiwo confessed to masterminding the scheme to extort money from her relatives abroad, citing debts and personal needs as her motive.

Both suspects are currently in custody and will face charges, the PPRO said, stressing the command’s commitment under CP Lawal’s leadership to crack down on all forms of criminality, whether real or staged, to safeguard peace and security in the state.