Pastor Ukpabio Slams N200bn Damages On Bloody Civilian

Share

Popular Nigerian pastor, Helen Ukpabio, has demanded N200bn damages from singer, Bloody Civilian for allegedly defaming her.

This is coming after the singer accused Ukpabio, who is the founder of Liberty Gospel Church of “Literally making people burn their children alive.”

Bloody Civilian made this remark on Friday in celebration of the pastor’s 60th birthday on X as he shared a YouTube documentary where Ukpabio’s methods and ideologies were criticised.

Reacting to the singer’s comments, Ukpabio’s daughter, Imabong, gave the singer 5 hours to delete the post or face legal action.

READ ALSO:

However, speaking in a letter from her legal representative, Ukpabio described the accusation as “reckless, satanic, and libellous.”

While demanding N200 billion as damages for distress, trauma, pain and anguish, she also asked Bloody Civilian to tender a public apology.

Responding to the development on her X handle, Blood Civilian made light of the letter by teasing that she is offering other services like comedy to afford the damages.

She wrote, “Guys, they just sued me for 200 billion naira. This December I will be adding the following to my services: standup comedy, weddings and settling disputes.”

Share

Please follow and like us: