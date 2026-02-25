‎The Director of Administration, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Tope Dada, has urged ministers of the church to uphold its unique branding.

He highlighted that the way members shout “Hallelujah,” clap, sing, and even dress—distinct from other denominations—is an important part of the church’s identity.

We have a unique way of clapping in the Christ Apostolic Church. We have a unique way of saying ‘Amen’ in prayers. We have our distinct style of dressing. Other denominations have their branding; we must uphold ours,” he said.

‎Pastor Dada made this appeal while delivering a lecture on “Evangelism and Market Skills: Adapting Sales Strategies for Ministry Growth” at the Honorary Pastoral Ordination Training Programme of the Christ Apostolic Church, held in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State.

‎He emphasised that in ministry, branding is not just logos or slogans—it is a reputation shaped by consistent character.

‎”A minister’s personal life, speech, integrity, and relationships form a brand that either attracts or repels unbelievers. The early church grew because believers enjoyed favour with the people (Acts 2:47),” he added.

‎Pastor Tope Dada urged ministers to always maintain a branded, polished appearance. When wearing a suit, follow a bottom-up buttoning approach: for a one-button suit, for a two-button suit, fasten only the top button; for a three-button suit, button the middle one.

‎”Always unbutton your suit when sitting. The President of our church serves as a prime example of this standard, consistently demonstrating proper dress,” he added.

‎Structured evangelism and church planting remain key components of the three-point agenda of the Church President, and this pre-ordination training exercise is expected to further strengthen the vision by providing more labourers for effective church planting and evangelism.