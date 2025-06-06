Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Diagnosed With Cancer

The founder of the Nxtion Family (formerly Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church), Tobi Adegboyega has opened up about his diagnosis and recent surgery.
In a video message shared with his congregation, the UK-based Nigerian pastor, has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has been quietly battling it for several months.
He said: “I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today,”
The clergyman described surviving the illness as a sign from God, saying:
“I have just fought the battle, and I feel the verdict to continue life was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage.”
In a show of support for others facing similar battles, Pastor Adegboyega also donated £100,000 to support cancer awareness and treatment for young people.
His announcement has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians offering prayers and wishing him a full recovery.
The revelation comes shortly after the pastor lost an appeal in a £1.87 million fraud case, as well as efforts to prevent his deportation from the UK.