June 6, 2025
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Diagnosed With Cancer

The founder of the Nxtion Family (formerly Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church), Tobi Adegboyega has opened up about his diagnosis and recent surgery.

In a video message shared with his congregation, the UK-based Nigerian pastor, has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has been quietly battling it for several months.

He said: “I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today,”

The clergyman described surviving the illness as a sign from God, saying:

“I have just fought the battle, and I feel the verdict to continue life was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage.”

In a show of support for others facing similar battles, Pastor Adegboyega also donated £100,000 to support cancer awareness and treatment for young people.

His announcement has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians offering prayers and wishing him a full recovery.

The revelation comes shortly after the pastor lost an appeal in a £1.87 million fraud case, as well as efforts to prevent his deportation from the UK.

