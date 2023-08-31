Pastor Sets Lady Ablaze During Deliverance In Ogun

A Pastor from Ogun State, Taiwo Odebiyi has reportedly set a 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni on fire while conducting a deliverance session on her.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened on August 17, 2023, in the Cherubim and Seraphim Maberu Parish in Offin, Sagamu region of Ogun State.

According to the reports, the victim had been invited by the pastor to come to the church for a special prayer, and she was given instructions to purchase Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs, and a candle for the deliverance.

But during the cause of the deliverance, the pastor lighted the candle and prayed for the woman before applying the perfume on her body.

Surprisingly, Owodunni’s clothes were up in flames, causing severe burns to her chest, shoulder and legs.

READ ALSO:

According to a witness, the suspect was taken into custody right away when CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, the divisional police officer for Adigbe, and his colleagues stormed the scene.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said the victim was abandoned to fend for her medical bills.

She noted that the suspect had been arrested, and further investigation had commenced to unravel the case’s circumstances.

Odutola, “The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected.”