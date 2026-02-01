Pastor Redefines “Brand New Beginning” For 2026

The Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Solution Centre, Pastor Paul Mashote, has described the significance of the year 2026 as a season of God’s total restoration and fulfilment in human lives.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide watchword for the year, “Our Year of Brand New Beginning,” has been defined by Pastor Mashote as a year of fresh starts in consonance with the declaration of the General Overseer of RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

According to him, 2026 promises to be a turning point in individual lives, family settings, churches, and the nation of Nigeria at large.

“The man of God stressed that since God has promised a special brand new beginning, there must be a fresh reawakening in the body of Christ.

Repentance, holy living, and obedience to the Word of God must precede every new season, and believers must ensure they return fully to God for major transformation,” he said.

He added that issues of soul-winning must be placed on the front burner and taken seriously. Significantly, he noted that the church is not yet fully populating God’s Kingdom as it should.

He emphasized that Kingdom advancement must ultimately lead to human advancement. “There is every need to walk with God, cooperate with Go,d and align with Him as our Creator,” he said.

Commenting on Nigerian politics and governance, the salvation and soul-winning preacher noted that leaders should serve to better the lives of the people they lead in society.

On the issue of political godfatherism, the ambitious pastor, while aligning with RCCG’s leadership council, encouraged members to showcase their God-given talents and aspirations for elective positions in Nigeria.

However, he urged that the concept of mentorship must be properly redefined in political circles.