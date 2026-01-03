The founder of The King’s Heritage Church, Pastor Lawrence Onochie, has sparked online conversations following remarks he made about finances and marital stability.

The man of God cautions men against allowing their wives to shoulder household financial responsibilities for extended periods.

Speaking during a sermon, the cleric emphasised that while many women may willingly support their families financially, prolonged dependence on them as primary providers could strain marriages.

According to Onochie, the issue can affect even the most loving, supportive, or spiritually grounded relationships.

READ ALSO:

He noted that extended financial pressure on women often leads to stress, which may not always be communicated in ways that strengthen the marriage.

The pastor suggested that this communication gap can worsen tensions at home, particularly during difficult financial seasons.

Onochie further argued that men are especially vulnerable when facing financial challenges and stressed the importance of intentional growth and responsibility.

He maintained that men should actively pursue financial stability and embrace their role as providers, which he said aligns with biblical teachings.

As part of his message, the pastor encouraged members of his congregation to seek financial wisdom and education. He highlighted his teaching series titled “God and Money,” noting that it is freely accessible on his website.

The comments, shared widely on social media, have continued to spark debate, with many weighing in on gender roles, financial partnership, and communication within marriage.