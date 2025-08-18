Pastor Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, has ordained 5000 men and women as Ministers of God.

New Telegraph gathered that the ordinations of the Ministers followed a four-day 2025 Global Ministers Conference at the Prayer City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Titled, ‘The Message, the Messenger and the Power’, Pastor Olukoya advised the newly-ordained to be dedicated and ignore rebellion, branding rebellion as a killer.

Speaking further, the man of God cited Absalom, a character from the Bible who died on the war front, urging the newly ordained to watch their conduct within and outside the church.

He also referred to charlatan preachers on the internet, saying, “They can call themselves anything, but no problem, time will tell, when we shall be sifting the weeds from the chaffs.”

He said, “Any rebellion will have supporters who cheer them on. They will be giving them money to cheer them on, so that they can misbehave.” “You are ordained today; whose anointing are you carrying; is it oil of God or of man? If it is men’s, you’d better back out now.

“It is not too late, you can still back out now. The battle shall prove them; the future will tell who the true pastors are. The anointed does not die a useless death.

“Others may be washed away like dustbin; others may be wasted suddenly, but not the anointed. The first rule in the school of the anointed is that you must be recommended by God. Men may call you, but they cannot anoint you.

“Satan may call you, but cannot anoint you; the devil can call you, but he cannot anoint you. We can call you, but we cannot anoint you. You can call yourself, but you cannot anoint yourself. Only God can call and ordain you.

“You must not oppress the sheep. You must be diligent and busy, working for God. No human being can ordain you; only God can do. Beginning from today, you shall not be the same person again.”