Relationship coach and lead Pastor of David’s Christian Centre, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, on Sunday, reacted to “Junior pastors” who criticised him for having a tattoo, saying he felt insulted.

Speaking in a video sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday, Pastor Okonkwo, who spoke in a sermon, said there is ‘’ranking in the spirit” and so it is an insult to him for junior pastors to be condemning him for having a tattoo.

According to him, not everyone was qualified to correct a leader handling a larger spiritual mandate.

New Telegraph recalls that Okonkwo was at the centre of public discussion for days after he proudly flaunted his new tattoo in a video. The likes of Rev Esiri Kesiena had shared their takes about the cleric’s new tattoo.

According to Kesiena, Leviticus 19:28, which warns against marking the body, was an instruction given to the Israelites to set them apart from pagans.

Okonkwo referenced American Christian writer and televangelist Joyce Meyer, noting that she got a tattoo at about 80 years old.

He explained that his decision to share his body ink was influenced by his own calling and the kind of audience he leads.

He said, ‘’Interestingly, it is only one or two ministers from the videos I saw about my tattoo issue that were grounded and sound enough to understand it. Most of them are religious people.

“Every interpretation they gave, they couldn’t say tattoo is a sin. Even if you are a basic Christian, you know tattoo is not a sin,

“What I noticed about those pastors is that they said ‘Oh, Tattoo is not a sin and then they used the popular scripture ’ Is it expedient? Why did you post it?’

Stupid talk! And I am insulted because there is a ranking in the spirit. My junior can’t talk when I am talking. There is a ranking in the spirit.