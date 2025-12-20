Lagos-based pastor Chris Okafor has declined to respond to the fresh allegations by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, accusing him of promising her marriage before tying the knot with a different woman.

The controversy intensified after Ogala briefly posted an alleged private photo of the cleric, claiming it was evidence from a past relationship.

Her claims followed Okafor’s recent wedding to his bride, Pearl, which went ahead despite the online uproar.

READ ALSO:

Ogala has repeatedly alleged that she was in a long-term relationship with Okafor between 2017 and 2019, accusing him of emotional manipulation, betrayal, and breaking a marriage promise.

She has also shared a legal demand through her lawyers, seeking N1bn in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm, giving the pastor 21 days to respond.

While the actress continues to air her grievances publicly, including countering claims from individuals linked to her past marriage, Okafor has maintained silence. Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, photos and videos from Okafor’s traditional and white wedding in Lekki, Lagos, show him and his new wife celebrating openly, with comments disabled on his social media posts.