Pastor Odukoya’s Children Break Silence Days After Father’s Death

The children of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya have taken to their social media pages to express their sorrow over the passing of their father, the General Overseer of the Fountain of Life Church.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Odukoya died at the age of 67 on August 7 in the United States of America (USA).

Following the death of their father which was made public in early August, his children have not made any posts on social media.

However, on Saturday night, August 26, Toluwani Odukoya-Ijogun and Tobi Odukoya-Enuha, took to their social media page to share the burial arrangements of their late father.

READ ALSO:

Odukoya-Enuha wrote: “Please join us as we give my dad a befitting send-off.”

Odukoya-Ijogun wrote: “I’ll always love you, Daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toluwani Taiwo Odukoya-Ijogun (@toluijogun)

The poster shared by Odukoya’s children states that all funeral events will take place at the church’s location at 12, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

The service of songs will be held on September 8, 2023, at 5 p.m., while the funeral service will be held on September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The funeral will be concluded on September 10, 2023, with a thanksgiving service.

Nearly two years after losing his second wife Nomthi, Odukoya passed away. His first spouse Bimbo passed away in 2005 as a result of wounds received in a plane crash.

Odukoya’s twin sister Kehinde Hassan also died in December 2021.