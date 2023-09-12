Pastor Nabbed Over Alleged Visa Scam In Ondo

An Ondo State Pastor identified as Michael Ogundepo has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a visa application scam.

The state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) reportedly arrested the 39-year-old suspect after luck ran out on him.

According to the Defence Corps, Pastor Ogundepo was tracked down after defrauding one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi-Yemi.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Aidamenbor Daniel said Ajetomobi-Yemi’s visa was obtained by the suspect for N1.67 million, but Ogundepo confiscated the money and the complainant’s passport for two months, preventing her from applying for another visa.

READ ALSO:

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“So, the suspect was arrested when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was bait.

“However, investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients,” the NSCDC PRO said.

Daniel said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

According to him, the action of the pastor is punishable under Section 419 of Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. 1 of Ondo State, 2006.