Pastor Nabbed For Allegedly Raping 3 Sister’s After Fake Prophecy

A pastor with the Omega Prophetic Prayer Ministry, has been arrested for allegedly defiling, raping and sexual assaulting three sisters using fake prophesy to hoodwink them in Sapele, Delta State.

The Pastor was arrested through a petition against him on October 13, to the Police Command. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said on the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Abaniwonda, detailed the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate.

Edafa said on November 17, the suspect, identified as Pastor Daniel Ololo, was arrested at his church premises. During investigation it was revealed that the pastor allegedly used fake prophecy to lure vulnerable members to his church office, coerce them into believing that if he did not have sex with them, they would not be delivered.

It was in the process the pastor was said to have had canal knowledge of three sisters of the same mother who are his church members (names withheld), and the last victim is aged 17 years.