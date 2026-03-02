Pastor Mark Warns VeryDarkMan Over Death Stunt

Pastor Mark Miracle, the Lead Pastor of Prestige Gospel Centre, has reacted to the viral stunt by social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in which he declared himself dead as part of online content.

In a sermon on Sunday, the cleric criticised the act, describing it as spiritually dangerous and cautioning against mimicking death for entertainment or publicity.

Pastor Miracle addressed VeryDarkMan’s supporters, urging them to advise him to seek spiritual cleansing and deliverance rather than celebrate the incident.

He claimed that previous warnings he had delivered about the activist appeared to precede certain events in his life, implying that caution had been ignored.

He further expressed concern about what he described as a broader trend of using extreme content to gain online attention, stating that modern technology has encouraged risky behaviour for views and engagement.

According him, “If you were conversant online yesterday, you saw what was happening. Very dark man, declaring himself dead.

READ ALSO

“This is a person who, despite the physical attack, God was still keeping his spirit safe. But what happened is two ways that he may not know.

“And I would like to tell his followers that his spirit is automatically not alive again. Don’t joke with god though, you put yourself in the coffin, and they say put him on the grass, a poor sand, are daring the spirits of death.

“You are daring God. I was preaching on friday i said smartphones have made this generation too dull. Just because people will watch.

“This is a person we are telling. God is saying be careful. And every message we have delivered. We have seen it. The day they arrested him. A week before that. The day they almost accosted his convoy. A week before that. And because of one thing or the other.

“You think you can mimic death. And think you are still alive. If I were him. Or if I were the fans, I would stop praising him and tell him to go for a total cleansing and deliverance.

“Because the main death may not be as popular as this one. They may never hear about it when he goes. There are certain things we see, and we are careful how we talk about it. Before it feels like we are attacking you.

“Is it not here I’m talking about, people are commenting online that it’s sounding like an attack. And the house is almost on fire. Last week or the last two weeks.

“There are separate things we say on this altar. We see them come to pass. And it feels like you don’t want to hear. But we keep saying. As God has told us.”