The founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William Kumuyi has been invited by the United States President-elect Donald Trump to attend his second inauguration as the 47th President of America.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the incoming President will be sworn in on Monday, January 20, 2025, alongside Vice President JD Vance.

Monday’s inauguration will mark the end of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s tenure following their loss in the 2024 presidential election.

This invitation follows the recent announcement that Nigerian gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey will minister at Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast, a non-political, faith-based event held every four years before a new administration’s swearing-in ceremony.

The confirmation of Pastor Kumuyi’s participation was published on the website of Larry Ross Communications, a prominent U.S.-based public relations firm.

According to the statement, the 83-year-old pastor will deliver insights on the global Christian movement during the inauguration.

“As global leaders convene in Washington, D.C. for President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, one of the world’s most influential Christian leaders, Rev. William F. Kumuyi, will attend,” the statement reads.

It emphasized that Kumuyi’s presence would highlight the importance of religious freedom and Christian unity, underscoring his role as a global advocate for faith-based values.

Pastor Kumuyi, known for his impactful Bible teaching and evangelistic work, leads Deeper Christian Life Ministry, one of the largest congregations globally.

His participation reflects the growing recognition of Nigerian Christian leaders on the international stage.

This high-profile invitation reflects the Trump administration’s engagement with influential faith leaders worldwide, reinforcing themes of religious freedom and unity at the event.

