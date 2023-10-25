The founder and General Superintendent (GS) of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi on Wednesday said he has no plan to retire anytime soon, noting that he is fit to run a relay race.

The 82-year-old renowned clergy who spoke at a six-day ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi tagged, “Loose Him, Let Him Go” to take place at the Garrick Memorial Grammar School, Ekhewan Road, Benin City, Edo State

While fielding questions from journalists in the VIP Lounge at the Benin Airport, he expressed optimism that the six-day conference would also impact positively on the physical and spiritual lives of the people.

When asked if he was considering retiring after decades as the founder of the ministry, he said, “If you rest while you are not tired, if you rest while your vision is becoming brighter, If you rest when you see farther than you saw 50 years ago, you will not be called the wise man.

“I’m getting the vision, more anointing, strength, and power. I can run a relay race today more than I could 50 years ago. When I start getting tired, I can start thinking of retirement. But for now, the vision is coming so fast that I’m trying to catch up. So, no retirement yet.

“I have great remembrance of what took place in earlier years when I started coming to Edo State. I’m thinking about things that happened and am excited. I want to see greater things happening at this time,” he added.

Kumuyi also recalled the impact of similar conferences, saying, “There was a woman that was paralyzed and was brought from the village and came to the crusade, and I prayed for everyone, and lives were changed.

“I told this woman to go and that she has gotten her miracle and she cried. She got to her village and low and behold when they wanted to help her from the lorry, the power of God came upon her and she stood up from the lorry herself and it was a great scene,” he added.