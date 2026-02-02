Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo Gives Reasons For Tattoo

Renowned pastor, relationship coach and head of David Christian Centre, Kingsley Okonkwo, has revealed why he got a tattoo of John 3:16 on his arm.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Kingsley revealed the tattoo in a video he posted on his official Instagram page on Saturday. The video showed the scripture John 3:16 in Roman numerals “III: XVI.”

The tattoo he revealed on his 50th birthday has sparked mixed reactions online, with some critics questioning its appropriateness for a pastor.

Reacting to the criticism on Sunday, described the tattoo as a type of creative evangelism, saying it had helped preach the Gospel to millions, adding that it is simply to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“My religious brothers and sisters were busy judging over tattoos; they didn’t notice that the gospel (John 3:16) was preached to millions in 24 hours by almost all blogs.

“Anyway, we will share in detail on Monday night. For now, please come to my praise party/thanksgiving service this Sunday @dcclagos on the mainland & island. There will be food, fun, and praise”, he wrote.

Addressing the growing debate, the pastor advised followers to stay calm.

“Those who want to hear about tattoos, drink water and relax. We will talk on Monday after the parties this weekend,” he added.