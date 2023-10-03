Pastor Killed As Church Building Collapse In Benue

A church building collapse occurred on Tuesday morning, resulting in the tragic death of a pastor from Dunamis Church in Benue State.

The church, located in Mission Ward North Bank, Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a source quoted by Channels Television, four individuals, including the pastor, were inside the church building engaged in prayers before the incident took place.

The other three individuals were able to escape the wreckage, but unfortunately, the pastor lost his life in the incident.

READ ALSO:

The collapse of the church building resulted in damage to nearby residential buildings and electricity infrastructure. As of now, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear and may require further investigation.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Police Command, Anene Sewuese Catherine, reportedly stated that she was not aware of the incident.

Reports, however, indicate that police operatives from the C Division, North Bank, have already arrived at the scene, and emergency officials are on their way to the collapsed building.