Pastor Johnson Preaches Patience, Reliance On God

The Senior Pastor of the C&S Wonders of Prayer Spiritual Ministry World Outreach, Lagos, Apostle Sunday Iyoaiye Johnson, has urged the people to be patient and never give up in tough times because God can turn their situation around. In a message to mark the church’s seventh anniversary, holding today, he said “be patient in life. Never give up on yourself and God, but try as much as possible to make the world around you a better place as much as possible.”

According to him, the growth of his church, situate at 4, Owhin Street, off Home Science Road, Ajegunle, Alagbado, Lagos, these years attests to the dependability of God. “God started my ministry seven years ago, but I saw angel that commissioned me for the job about eight years ago “The ministry is known for miracles of healing, deliverance and for breakthroughs. Impeccable monthly and yearly revelations are usually dished out as giving by God and the records are there for all to see.

Some of the revelations are president Tinubu victory at d February, 2023 general election, EndSARS brouhaha, event of July 1st, years 2020 in Nigeria, evolution of laser surgery in Nigeria, prophecy to nations of the world amongst others we give glory to God.” On his background, Pastor Johnson whose parents are priests, said: “I graduated with Honours (2.1) from the Faculty of Management Sciences, Dept of Business Administration, at the Lagos State University Ojo, in 2005, before I settled down as a full time pastor.

My work experience spanned from Banking (Gulf Bank Nig. Plc,) Integrated Microfinance Bank as a Field supervisor), civil service (with the Ministry of Transportation, shortly with Ministry of Works) and Sales as assistant, sales manager with Tasty Time Nig Ltd. “I resigned honorably at all at the press of my calling to work full time for God. God is awesome but his work is with a load of challenges.

I have always loved to be a career person but the instruction was always for me to resign after a short stay, but I had always remained heady trying to get other jobs after a particular willing resignation. The message had always remained the same…’go and resign and take up my work full scale.’ “I was defiant and rather attempted to take a commercial motorcycle rider, went to the park with N8000 at Salolo, Ijaiye, Ojokoro for registration but they kept deceiving me until I got tired of them.

I summoned further courage by plying the expressway, commuting from Toll Gate to Oshodi but was discouraged by two terrible accidents. “Finally, I started the church in my sitting room, praying for people and gathering them, teaching the word of God with miracles of healing, deliverance. The blessing was so evident in the ministry that within 18 months we moved to where we are today,”