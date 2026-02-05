Pastor Iren Reacts To Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s Tattoo Drama

Following the criticism that has greeted Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s decision to have a tattoo on his arm, Nigerian preacher Pastor Iren has called on Christians to uphold good character and show respect, even when they disagree on sensitive issues.

Pastor Iren stressed that many believers often hide under the “Word of God” to justify bad behaviour and disrespect.

According to him, standing for truth should never be an excuse to insult others or disregard age and dignity.

Citing Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, who recently turned 50 and faced heavy criticism online over a decision many people disagreed with, as an example, Pastor Iren expressed concern over how young people, especially Gen Z, resorted to insults and abusive language.

“We have a problem,” he said, noting that many of these issues are subjective and should not lead to hateful reactions.

The cleric, however, questioned why Christians would tell elders things like “Oga, commot for here,” and described such behaviour as a reflection of poor character.

The pastor also shared troubling experiences from his counselling sessions, revealing that some believers engage in actions even non-Christians would consider wrong.

He mentioned cases where couples in relationships exchange private photos and threaten to expose each other after a breakup or disagreement, and he described such behaviour as unacceptable.

Pastor Iren said some actions go against basic human decency, not just Christian values.

He further pointed out that atheists and agnostics often understand certain moral boundaries, such as not abusing women, yet some Christians fail in this area.

Pastor Iren urged believers to reflect on their conduct and relate better with one another, emphasising that faith should produce love, respect, and maturity, not violence and insults.