The founder of the Trinity House, Lagos State, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has addressed the rumour about getting married to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.

New Telegraph recalls that it was rumoured that Kate Henshaw was planning to tie the knot with Pastor Ighodalo 5 years after the departure of his wife.

This is coming after controversial blogger Gistlover gave a hint on his page insinuating that the actress was having an affair with the husband of her late friend.

Pastor Ighodalo addressed the marriage rumor while speaking with media personality Osayuwamen Saleh on Upgradetv.

Speaking about his plans to remarry, he stated that he has no plans of remarrying anyone, while asking that the blogger who broke the news should pay a tithe of the money generated from the views he got from spreading the fake news.

He further added that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, hence, he cannot tell if he will remarry in the future or not.

The clergy stated that his late wife’s spirit still follows him everywhere he goes, and he loved her dearly before her death.

