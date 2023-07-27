Pastor Ibiyeomie: I Give My Wife 600k Per Month For Feeding (Video)

The General Overseer Of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has stirred reaction on social media after disclosing the amount he gives his wife monthly for only feeding.

The man of God made this revelation while advising married women on the need to be prudent with the money given to them.

Speaking in a recent sermon, Pastor Ibiyeomie, stated that he used to give his wife N600k for feeding every month and N500k to N600k for every service.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he later increased the feeding allowance to N1 million per month, while noting the size of his house and his large family.

He said, “I used to give my wife N600k for feeding a month, then I use to give every service N500 to 600k per service when I was giving her N600k per month.

“Then I shifted to N1 million per month, my house is big. All women who are not prudent, please be prudent. Don’t tell me your husband is rich so you waste money. If with all the wealth I have my wife can use N1 million.”

@Takeoff960 reacted: “Oh Lord make me Big also so that I can have people that will benefit from me.”

@user4816256794961 said: “1 million per month, God will am I a spoon.”

@Ogdada reacted: “I give her 5k monthly.”

@Tescentre reacted: “I used to give my wife 2 million per week. Now with all the wealth I have, I give 10m per month. Thank you Jesus.”

@Temienor Ejiro reacted: “Father Lord 1m a month can I move into your house.”

@destinyoehiagwina said: “Whoever God blesses should spend the money.”

Click like to watch the video