Pastor Ibiyeomie Advises Nigerians Against Japa Syndrome

The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has addressed the notion that traveling overseas would automatically make people’s lives better.

The clergy man who advised Nigerians trying to travel to the United States (US) to stay back in their country, saying a lot of countries where people travel to with the notion that they will be successful and don’t have difficulties have their own issues.

He mentioned that even countries like the United States (US) are free from their own difficulties.

He challenged the idea that leaving Nigeria guarantees ease or comfort, pointing out that every nation has its own share of problems.

He said, “Where are you running to? Is there no challenge there? There’s no free lunch anywhere. Where you are running to still has challenges. You say there’s challenge in your country and you want to run to another country? Do you think where you’re going has no challenge?

“You think there’s no challenge in America? Where will you run to now? Even those in America are now crying. Ask your brothers in America—they are crying. Okay, your brother ran to America—now America is hotter than Nigeria.”

“America is hot! If there is heat here, there is hotter. So those who ran away from Nigeria to America what are they going to do now?

“Please, face it where you are. Face it where you are.”

