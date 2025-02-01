Pastor Fatoyinbo Celebrates 25 Years Wedding Anniversary With Wife

Share

The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has renewed his vows with his wife, Modele Fatoyinbo as the couple celebrate their 25 years wedding anniversary on Friday, January 31st.

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Pastor Fatoyinbo also celebrated his 50th birthday on the same day, making it a double celebration for the COZA family.

The videos from the lavish event have captivated many, showcasing the couple’s regal outfits and the grandeur of the ceremony.

The wedding anniversary, attended by their grown children and close friends, was marked by a breathtakingly decorated venue, reflecting the couple’s commitment to making the day special.

In an appreciation post, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) members expressed immense excitement, lauding the couple for their enduring love and leadership.

Their marriage was attended by gospel dignitaries, including Pastor Paul Eneche and many others, including political figures like the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

