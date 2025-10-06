Pastor Faces Trial For Raping Teenager

An Abuja High Court has fixed October 28 as the date to commence the trial of an Abuja-based Pastor, Amos Isah, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. Isah is said to be the founder of the Prophetic Victory Voice of Fire Ministry in Gwagwalada.

At last hearing of the case, trial of the pastor was stalled owing to the absence of the presiding judge. The pastor appeared in court wearing a face cap and nose mask, seemingly to disguise himself.

He is accused of defiling a minor, a matter that has sparked outrage among child rights activists and faith-based groups in Abuja. The case which has been ongoing for several months, is now set to resume when formal proceedings are expected to begin.

Isah was accused of luring the 14-yearold into his church’s newly constructed auditorium under false pretences before locking the doors and sexually assaulting her.

He then allegedly gave her N3000 for medication and threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the incident. Isah was arrested on June 18, 2025, following a formal complaint by the victim’s father.