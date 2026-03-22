The Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province (APICP) Administration, Ogun Province 3, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Peter Eze, is set to round off his Pulpit rotation at Emmanuel Parish with an Anointing Service and Holy Communion on Sunday, March 22nd. The service takes place at 5 pm at the Church auditorium at Bamgbose Street.

Eze said it was important to wind up his two-month rotation with an anointing service, adding that members should turn up for the service and bring their relatives and neighbours.

“Prayer is very important. We must not relent in praying, and we also want to cap it with anointing on March 22. “I am very positive that many of our members will experience a turnaround for the better after the service in the mighty name of Jesus,” Eze said.

Eze was posted to the Emmanuel Parish Stand Alone, where another APICP, Pastor Abiodun Layinka, is the head of the Parish.

Layinka and his wife, Pastor Mrs. Ladunke Layinka, posted to RCCG Divine Visitation, another StandAlone Parish, are expected to be back at Emmanuel on March 29, when the parish will stage the quarterly Breakfast With Jesus Programme.

They were originally billed to return in April, but the Go A Fishing Programme held early April changed the whole arrangement.

All plans for the anointing service have been concluded, just as plans are in top gear for the Breakfast With Jesus Programme, which incidentally falls on the Welfare Weekend of the Parish.

Parish Pastor, Deacon Kelechi Nwokedima, and Parish mummy, Deaconess Funmi Salami, have been working around the clock to make the anointing service a befitting farewell for Pastor Peter Eze.

It could be recalled that Emmanuel Parish only recently hosted a notional programme, Women In Ministry (WIM) and a provisional event, ‘Scent of Water’, at the beautiful auditorium in Ota.