Pastor Evelyn Joshua Leads Holy Spirit Visitation To S’Africa

Share

South Africa is on the brink of a powerful spiritual renewal as Pastor Evelyn Joshua brings a dynamic revival to the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on May 16, 2025.

This landmark event, tagged ‘Holy Spirit Visitation and hosted by The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), promises to be a life-changing experience for all in attendance, a blessed opportunity for deliverance, breakthrough, healing, and salvation, in the name of Jesus Christ.

The woman of God, alongside SCOAN evangelists, will be ministering to a diverse audience made up of both South Africans and international visitors, all united by a deep hunger for God’s presence.

Across the nation, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation, as multitudes prepare for miraculous encounters and divine transformation.

Speaking about the forthcoming revival, Pastor Evelyn Joshua said: “I believe that the Holy Spirit Visitation in South Africa is God’s answer to many people’s prayers. Nothing short of the standard in Christ’s Ministry will transpire.

“The sick will be healed, the oppressed shall be delivered, the weak shall be strengthened and the lost shall be saved.

“The works will speak for themselves, as reflected in John 7:38.”

Since the passing of Prophet T.B. Joshua, Pastor Evelyn Joshua has continued his legacy, as exemplified by the Ministry’s successful international crusades in Spain, Kenya, Zambia and more recently, Argentina.

Notably for South Africa, the church’s previous outreach at the Gallagher Center in Johannesburg in August 2022 drew thousands and resulted in remarkable testimonies of healing, deliverance, and restoration.

This year’s revival, which will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, is expected to surpass the previous gathering, as faith-filled crowds prepare to witness an extraordinary outpouring of God’s power.

The Holy Spirit Visitation is not just an event, it is a divine appointment, a moment where heaven meets earth and lives are forever changed.

Share