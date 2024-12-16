Pastor Enenche’s Daughter Welcomes Baby Boy

Share

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Christian Center, Pastor Paul Enenche’s first daughter, Deborah has welcomed a baby boy two years after her marriage.

Deborah, who tied the knot with her husband, Sam, in 2022, gave birth to their first child on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The birth took place abroad, with Pastor Paul’s wife, Becky, present to support their daughter during the delivery.

Pastor Paul Enenche shared the heartwarming news with his followers on Instagram, posting a video capturing moments before and after the delivery.

In his post, he expressed gratitude to God for the blessing of a new addition to their family, writing:

“What a Faithful God we serve! He has not left us without His kindness and mercies in this season.

“We return all the Honor and Glory to Him for the Blessing of a Baby Boy on Sunday the 15th of December 2024.

“Congrats mummy Deborah and Daddy Sam. Thank you Jesus!!!!”

The video featured Pastor Enenche and his wife celebrating alongside Deborah and her husband, reflecting their gratitude and joy.

The couple’s wedding in 2022 was a widely celebrated event, drawing attention from across Nigeria and beyond.

This latest development marks another significant milestone for the family, who have expressed their heartfelt thanks to God for His faithfulness.

The news has elicited congratulations from friends, church members, and well-wishers globally, further affirming the positive impact of Pastor Enenche’s ministry and family life.

