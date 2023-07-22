Pastor Enenche: ‘God’s Plan For Nigeria Will Be Fulfilled’

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has said that regardless of the difficulties faced by Nigerians, God’s plan for the nation will be fulfilled.

Arriving in Bauchi State for a two-day crusade, Pastor (Dr) Enenche made the declaration while advising Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because there would be “light.”

He went further to urged the leaders of the country to live in the fear of God, warning that they would one day have to give a complete accounting for their style of governance.

He said, “The message to every single person, not only the leaders, is that we should exercise our consciences to be devoid of offence towards God and to function and live in such a way as we will be accountable to God at the end of our lives.

“Everyone must give account of what they did with their lives and in the lives of other people. They should bear that in mind, that beyond this life, there is another life when we will all be accountable to God for whatever we did.

”Let us all look up to God for divine intervention, with prayers and faith, things will get better again in the country.

“We have come to Bauchi with the fullness of God, the fullness of light, the fullness of salvation, the fullness of miracles and fullness of peace and progress for all.”