Pastor Enenche Ends Live Broadcasts, Urges Members To Attend Services In Person

Share

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Dr Paul Enenche, has officially announced the cessation of live broadcasts of church services, encouraging members to attend services physically rather than watching from home.

Announcing the development during Sunday’s service, Pastor Enenche emphasised the biblical mandate for believers to gather in person.

Quoting Hebrews 10:25, the man of God stressed the vital importance of assembling together as a congregation.

“The Assembly is very important,” Pastor Enenche declared. “Those of you who are used to watching from home, today may be the last day you do that.

READ ALSO:

We are stopping all live broadcasts except those overseas, who may not have access to a physical church.”

The pastor also discouraged reliance on satellite connections for church services, urging the faithful to prioritise personal fellowship and communal worship within the church building.

Share