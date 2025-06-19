Pastor Enenche Declines ₦30m Donation From Kebbi Gov

Share

In a powerful display of humility and integrity, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has declined a ₦30 million cash donation from the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, urging that the funds be redirected to support orphanages or other charitable causes.

The incident took place during a large-scale evangelical crusade recently held by Dunamis Church in Kebbi State.

As the crowd gathered in anticipation of the spiritual revival, a representative of the state government, Commissioner for Social Duties Zayyanu Umar Aliero, took to the stage to announce the ₦30 million donation on behalf of Governor Idris.

According to the commissioner, the cash was available on the spot and was intended as a token of appreciation for Pastor Enenche’s impactful visit and his message of hope.

However, in a moment that has since gone viral on social media, Pastor Enenche graciously declined the offer in front of thousands of attendees.

While expressing heartfelt gratitude for the governor’s generosity, he made it clear that the church would not accept such a monetary gift during a spiritual mission.

“We sincerely appreciate the gesture and the governor’s generous heart,” Pastor Enenche said. “But we will not take this money. Please channel it instead to orphanages or any other charitable institution of your choice.”

The governor’s representative responded respectfully, thanking Pastor Enenche for his unwavering commitment to the gospel and agreeing to fulfill the pastor’s wish to support vulnerable communities instead.

