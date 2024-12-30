Pastor Chris Urges Individuals To Go Into 2025 With Clear Direction

Share

President of the LoveWorld Incorporated/Christ Embassy, Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome, has urged Nigerians and other nationals to go into the New Year with clear direction and a renewed sense of purpose.

He made this appeal at the World Media Conference ahead of the unveiling of Winners of the 2024 FALA Award and New Year’s Eve Global Service to be held at the LoveWorld Crusade Ground in Lagos, with live broadcast online, satellite and other media.

A member of the Central Executive Council of LoveWorld Inc., Pastor Ambrose Isesele, who emphasised the significance of the night, stated: “Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a prophet of our time, has been delivering timely guidance to the world for over three decades.

On December 31, he will lead the global congregation in prayers, worship, and prophetic declarations to set the course for the coming year.

“The service is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to step into the New Year with clear direction, divine guidance, and a renewed sense of purpose. The year has been eventful, with countless lessons and opportunities for growth. This night is designed to help participants embrace a brighter and more prosperous future filled with God’s blessings.”

He noted that a highlight of the New Year’s Eve event will be the unveiling of the 2024 Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) winners, where 10 exceptional African youths who have made significant contributions to their communities through innovation, education, advocacy, and social development, would be celebrated.

According to him, each winner would receive a 10,000-dollar grant and one outstanding leader among them would receive an additional 25,000 dollars grant.

He added that since its inception, 110 youths from 28 African countries have been recognised from thousands of annual entries.

At the World Media Conference which also had in attendance, another member of the Central Executive Council, LoveWorld Inc., Pastor Titi Temisan; Senior Executive Officer Africa Leaders Foundation Pastor (Dr.) Jumoke Ola-Akisanya; Director, Church Growth International, Pastor Lanre Alabi and Chief Operating Officer, LoveWorld Inc. Pastor Arinze Emmanuel; Temisan noted that the FALA initiative is inclusive and open to all African youths, regardless of their religion.

“In previous years, non-Christians have also emerged as winners,” he stated while saying The Future Africa Leaders Foundation supports these leaders with mentorship programs, training, and resources to help them address societal challenges and foster sustainable change.

Reflecting on the outgoing year, tagged the “Year of Redemption,” Director of Corporate Affairs, LoveWorld Inc., and Zonal Director of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 1, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka, described it as a year of profound spiritual impact.

“Through initiatives such as ReachOut World, millions of lives have been touched globally. Our daily devotional, ‘Rhapsody of Realities’, has reached countless individuals in multiple languages and formats, ensuring accessibility to the Gospel worldwide,” Chiemeka stated.

