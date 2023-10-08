Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Virtuous Smart Style

When it comes to stylish men of God on the pulpit, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is amongst the top 10 on the list. Aside being grounded in the word of God, his personality and style are some of the qualities that has kept him fresh in the face of his congregation.

He has a style that people look up to. His style is virtuous, smart, rich and classy. For someone that is light-skin, white makes him look angelic. Other suit colours bring out the classy Man of God looks he is known for.

And for many years, he has been setting the trend for many in and outside his church (Christ Embassy). Some of his pastors copied his hairstyle in the past, his dress sense, his charisma and his way of speaking.

His suits always have the right details and he is good at colour combination. It was once said that some go for service to check out what Oyakhilome will wear for the day. Whoever Oyakhilome’s stylist is, he or she, is doing a great job.